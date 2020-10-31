21-Year-Old Woman, In Gurgaon Hospital ICU, Says Wasn't Raped: Police

The woman had alleged that she was sexually assaulted between October 21 and October 27.

A 21-year-old woman, who had indicated that she had been raped last week in the intensive care unit of the Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon near Delhi was not sexually assaulted, the police said on Saturday.

The patient, who is suffering from tuberculosis, had written about the alleged sexual assault in a note that she gave to her father, and used signals to share her ordeal on Tuesday as she regained consciousness after six days.

However, as her condition improved and she gave a statement to the police, which also looked at security camera footage and spoke to the hospital staff, it was confirmed that she was not raped, the police told ANI.

The woman was admitted to the hospital on October 21 and was placed on ventilator, according to a First Information Report or FIR filed at the city's Sushant Lok police station, which underlined that she was experiencing breathing difficulties.

She alleged that she was sexually assaulted between October 21 and October 27 by man named Vikas, her father has told police. The family had also requested that her medical check-up should be conducted at a government hospital.

"We are trying to find out if Vikas worked at the hospital. The woman's parents are not aware of it. We would be able to get a clarity once we get a statement from the patient. We are probing the CCTV footage from the hospital to get clues," police officer Maksood Ahmad had told reporters.

"Six days after admission, the patient alleged that she has been violated on the day of admission. Post her complaint, we immediately informed the police. We have a zero-tolerance policy in such situations and are extending full cooperation and support including entire CCTV footage to the police," a Fortis Hospital spokesperson had said.