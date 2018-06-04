21 Peacocks Dead In Gurgaon, Deputy Commissioner Orders Probe Into Death The department has got treated and examined sick peacocks of Bhondsi village and nearby areas who later were released in the forest.

16 Shares EMAIL PRINT The autopsy report of the dead peacocks revealed that they had died of heat stroke. (Representational) Chandigarh: The Gurgaon Administration has ordered probe into incidents of death of peacocks in Bhondsi village and its surrounding areas in the district.



Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh today directed Animal Husbandry and Wildlife Departments officials to investigate the matter and ordered to get all birds in poultry farms of Aravali vaccinated, as a precautionary measure.



The department has got treated and examined sick peacocks of Bhondsi village and nearby areas who later were released in the forest.



"So, far 21 peacocks have died and 72 have been found sick. The autopsy report of the dead peacocks revealed that they had died of heat stroke," an official statement quoting the Gurgaon DC said.



"To overcome the shortage of water in the areas of Bandhwadi, Mangar forest area, Bhondsi, Dumdama, Rojka Gujjar, Gairatpur Bas, Wazirabad in the district, water is being supplied through water tankers to fill the pits and ponds in the area," he said.



The Forest department would ensure proper water supply for wildlife, he added.



