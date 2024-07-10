2 Days After Joining, Bus Driver Falls From School's Roof In Gurugram, Dies: Cops

According to the police, Mr Kumar joined the school as a bus driver on Sunday (Representational)

A school bus driver died after falling off the roof of a private school in Gurugram's sector 48, two days after he took up the job, in an incident that is being probed by the police.

The incident took place on Tuesday night after Sandeep Kumar (32) and another driver had gone to the building's fourth floor to sleep. A CCTV camera installed nearby captured the fall.

Sadar SHO Arjun Dhundhara said prima facie it seems that Kumar fell from the roof due inadequate support on the side of the parapet. However, a further probe is underway.

According to the police, Mr Kumar joined the school as a bus driver on Sunday.

He had come to Gurugram from Rajasthan in search of a job. So, why would he commit suicide after he got employed, Kumar's uncle Rajaram said.

Another bus driver, Suresh Kumar, who was also Kumar's roommate, said that they slept after having dinner at night. Later in the night the guard of the school was informed about the incident and the police were informed.

The body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem, the SHO said.

Despite several attempts, school chairman Satbir Yadav could not be contacted and the school administration denied such an incident in school premises.

