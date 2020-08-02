2 Arrested For Hammer Attack On Man Accused Of Carrying Beef In Gurgaon

The owner of the vehicles said that the meat was buffalo (File)

Two people, accused of bashing a 25-year-old man in Gurgaon on camera over suspicion that he was transporting beef, have been arrested. The local police have been receiving severe criticism on social media for not being able to prevent the gruesome crime in broad daylight, revealing the deteriorating law-and-order in the Haryana city.

The police on Sunday said they have identified 5-6 people who are accused of mercilessly beating Lukman with hammer, kicks and punches. Gurgaon Commissioner KK Rao has also deployed additional crime teams to arrest all the accused who were seen in the disturbing video.

The incident took place on Friday morning, when a group of cow vigilantes intercepted a pick-up truck for about an 8-km chase.

Lukman, the driver of the car, was dragged out and beaten by a mob, leaving him bloodied.

After being beating, Lukman was bundled into the pick-up truck and taken back to Gurgaon's Badshahpur village where the men started thrashing him again.

This is when the police stepped in and stopped them - only to find the assailants fearless enough to even take on them, the video showed.

The owner of the vehicles said that the meat was buffalo and he had been in the business for 50 years.

Pradeep Yadav, an alleged attacker, was arrested on Saturday. Gurgaon's Additional Commissioner of Police Pritpal Singh had said they were trying to identify all those involved in the assault.

Slaughter of cows, considered sacred in Hinduism, is illegal in most of India and several vigilante groups take to enforcing the law themselves, often violently.

In 2017, after a steady rise in attacks by these groups over three years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken out about the incidents, saying that killing people out of devotion for cows is not acceptable.