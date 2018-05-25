Woman Allegedly Gang Raped In Front Of Boyfriend At South Goa Beach Police said the woman has been sent for medical examination, and reports are awaited.

9 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police said that they were questioning several suspects in the case (File) Panaji: Three men allegedly raped a woman in front of her boyfriend after stripping the couple, clicking photos and demanding money from them in a beach in South Goa.



The incident happened at Sernabhatim beach on Thursday night and no one has been arrested so far.



A senior police officer said that the accused, yet to be identified, accosted the couple on the beach.



"They stripped the couple, clicked their photographs and demanded money," he said.



Later, the three men gang-raped the woman, who is in her 20s, in front of her boyfriend, the official said.



South Goa Superintendent of Police Arvind Gawas said the woman has been sent for medical examination, and reports are awaited.



Police said that they were questioning several suspects in the case.



(with PTI inputs)



Three men allegedly raped a woman in front of her boyfriend after stripping the couple, clicking photos and demanding money from them in a beach in South Goa.The incident happened at Sernabhatim beach on Thursday night and no one has been arrested so far.A senior police officer said that the accused, yet to be identified, accosted the couple on the beach."They stripped the couple, clicked their photographs and demanded money," he said.Later, the three men gang-raped the woman, who is in her 20s, in front of her boyfriend, the official said.South Goa Superintendent of Police Arvind Gawas said the woman has been sent for medical examination, and reports are awaited. Police said that they were questioning several suspects in the case.(with PTI inputs) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter