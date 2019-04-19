Goa Minister Alleges Impersonator Making Extortion Calls

Vishwajit Rane also provided the phone number used to make extortion calls (File Photo)

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has filed a police complaint, alleging an unidentified person has been trying to extort money by impersonating him.

Mr Rane filed the complaint Thursday with Goa Director General of Police Pranab Nanda and provided the phone number used to make extortion calls.

"Someone has been playing mischief in my name and calling several people, including prominent businessmen, in the city asking for money (by posing as Rane)," according to the complaint.

"I am not aware whose phone number is this. We also have a voice recording where a false call was made to 1814 (helpline) in my name. The recording is with 181 (helpline) which can be forwarded to you whenever required," he said in the complaint submitted to the DGP.

