Goa Chief Minister Lays Foundation Stone For Manohar Parrikar's Memorial

The foundation stone was laid on the birth anniversary of Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant today laid the foundation stone for the memorial of his predecessor and late Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar at Miramar beach near Panaji.

Mr Parrikar died in March this year after a prolonged battle with a pancreatic ailment. The proposed memorial will be set up at the same place, where Mr Parrikar's last rites were performed.

The foundation stone was laid today, which is the birth anniversary of Mr Parrikar.

Talking to reporters later, Mr Sawant said the memorial will be an important part of Goa's history, which will showcase the life of Manohar Parrikar.

Utpal, the elder son of Mr Parrikar, was also present at the ceremony. The Chief Minister said that Mr Parrikar dreamt of transforming the state into "golden Goa".

"For Parrikar, Goa was his top priority. Goa was everything for him. To turn this state into ''golden Goa'', I need the support of each one of you. It is a dream that Parrikar cherished throughout his life," Mr Sawant said.

This memorial will be set up next to the ''samadhi'' of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar.

The Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) will execute the project and Mumbai-based firm UCJ Architecture and Environment has been selected as its consultant.

Meanwhile, politicians cutting across party lines paid tributes to Mr Parrikar on his birth anniversary.

In a tweet posted in Konkani, Mr Sawant said, "Tributes to the memories of Manohar Bhai, who has been architect of modern Goa, on the occasion of his birth anniversary."

Health minister and BJP MLA Vishwajit Rane said Mr Parrikar exhibited exemplary leadership.

"Heartfelt tribute to my leader who has exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision and exemplary leadership across party lines - Former Chief Minister of Goa, Late Shri #ManoharParrikar Ji," he said.

Independent MLA and former State Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte said he was fortunate to have got an opportunity to work closely with Manohar Parrikar.

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai tweeted, "I remember Shri #manoharparrikar not only as my chief minister who unreservedly backed my vision for a progressive modern #Fatorda and #Goa but also as a true #Goemkar (Goan) who sympathised with my position as a strong, regionalistic voice firmly rooted in the spirit of #Goemkarponn (Goanness)."