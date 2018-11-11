Manohar Parrikar Undergoes Routine Check-Up, Says His Goa Office

The Opposition has been demanding Manohar Parrikar's resignation, claiming that the administration has come to a standstill due to his absence.

Goa | | Updated: November 11, 2018 15:33 IST
MrParrikar is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and has been in and out of hospitals.

PANAJI: 

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today underwent a routine check-up at a state-run hospital near Panaji, a statement issued by his Office said.

"The Chief Minister undergoes routine check-up at the Goa Medical College," it said.

Mr Parrikar is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and Delhi for nearly nine months. 

He returned from New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences on October 14 and has not moved out of his private residence, for any official event since.

The Opposition has been demanding Mr Parrikar's resignation, claiming that the administration has come to a standstill due to his absence.

