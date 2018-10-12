Manohar Parrikar To Allot Additional Portfolios After Dussehra: Minister

Manohar Parrikar is being treated for advanced pancreatic cancer at AIIMS in New Delhi. (File)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is likely to allocate additional portfolios to ministers in the state's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition cabinet only after Dussehra, a minister said today.

Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai was one of the many cabinet ministers who met Mr Parrikar at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi where he is being treated for advanced pancreatic cancer.

"At the meeting today, the chief minister informed us about his decision to allot additional portfolios after Dussehra which falls on October 19. It is his prerogative," Mr Sardesai said.

He also said that while Mr Parrikar would be keeping key portfolios to himself, he would allocate some other portfolios which he is holding charge of to other ministers.

Party sources said Parrikar is likely to keep key portfolios like Finance, Home and General Administration.

"The list may also include Mining, Education and Civil Aviation," a senior BJP official said.