Hyderabad Man Allegedly Trying To Smuggle Cannabis Caught At Goa Airport

The CISF checked the man's bags. (Representational)

A Muscat-bound passenger was caught by the CISF at the airport in Panaji for allegedly trying to smuggle cannabis worth about Rs 8 lakh, a senior official said Friday.

Farhan A (25), a resident of Hyderabad, was intercepted late Thursday when he was about to take a flight to Muscat, he said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed for airport security found the man suspicious and checked his bag, leading to recovery of about 2 kg of 'charas', a variety of cannabis. The canabbis is worth about Rs 8 lakh and the man was later handed over to anti-drugs officials for further probe, he added.