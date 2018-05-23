Holy Cross Found Desecrated In South Goa, Case Registered The Christian cross was found crushed to pieces last night and a case was registered against an unidentified person in this connection today, police said.

Goa had witnessed a number of desecrations of holy crosses in July last year. (Representational) Panaji: A holy cross was found desecrated near a chapel in Raia village in South Goa, police said today.



The Christian religious symbol was found crushed to pieces last night and a case was registered against an unidentified person in this connection today, police said.



"The complaint about the desecration was lodged by the chapel committee of Raia, after it found that the cross next to St Cajetan Chapel was crushed to pieces," a senior police officer attached to Maina-Curtorim police station stated.



Raia village is located around 40 kms from Panaji in South Goa.



"Some people noticed the damaged cross and immediately informed the chapel committee," the officer said.



A dog squad has been deployed to find clues, he said.



Goa had witnessed a number of desecrations of holy crosses in July last year, following which 50-year-old Francis Pereira was arrested from Curchorem village.



Police had claimed that the man was involved in desecrating over 150 religious structures over the past 15 years as he had been indoctrinated against idol worship during his short-term incarceration, by fellow Israeli prisoners.



The accused is currently out on bail after three of the cases against him were dismissed by a court in South Goa earlier this year.



