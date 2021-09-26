Goa Ward Boy Molests Two Underage Girls Inside Hospital Lift: Police

The girls were coming to the hospital to visit their ailing mother (Representational)

A ward boy of a state-run hospital in Goa was arrested today for allegedly molesting two minor siblings inside the lift of the medical facility, a police official said.

The incident took place between September 23 and 25 when the two sisters, aged 13 and 14, were frequently visiting the North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa town, around 10 km from Panaji, to visit their ailing mother, he said.

"The ward boy used to follow them to the lift and allegedly molested them over the last couple of days," the official said, quoting a complaint filed by family members of the two girls.

Based on the complaint, the 47-year-old was arrested and a case was registered against him under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.