Pramod Sawant Resigns, BJP Keeps Up Suspense On Goa Chief Minister

BJP's Pramod Sawant resigned as Chief Minister of Goa today as the party prepares to form a government for the third consecutive time. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the state (winning 20 out of 40 seats) as results for the assembly elections were declared on Friday; it also secured the support of a key regional player, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), and three Independent MLAs.

"With blessings of the people of Goa, the BJP is once again going to form the Government in the state which will work on the principles of Antyodaya. Goa will continue to prosper with the Double Engine Sarkar under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi," Mr Sawant tweeted

While the BJP is all set to form the government in the coastal state, the party has kept suspense over the Chief Minister.

There are reports that the party is looking to replace Mr Sawant who won by a thin margin of around 666 seats traditional Sanquelim Seat.

"I have won with low margins but we (BJP) have won with a majority. It is a big deal. It was very challenging for me as I was campaigning state-wise but couldn't reach my own constituency. My workers campaigned for me," Mr Sawant had said shortly after he was declared the winner.

"I do not know, it is a sensitive question. It is too premature to say," Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told NDTV when asked if Mr Sawant will retain the post.

"This is a credit to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and all he has done for the state of Goa. It's the faith people have put in me. This is a victory of the people and the leadership of the BJP. The Congress and other parties have only fooled the people," said Mr Rane, seated in his car as his supporters raised slogans demanding that he be named Chief Minister.

The BJP fought the elections on all 40 seats in the state while the Goa Forward Party (GFP) entered into a pre-poll alliance with Congress. The TMC allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for the polls.