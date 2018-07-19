Goa Deputy Sarpanch Booked For Outraging Modesty Of Shiv Sena Leader

Abhijit Desai is accused of terming her and her husband as "Bunty and Babli", which she claimed refers to a fraud couple as shown in a movie.

Goa | | Updated: July 19, 2018 23:32 IST
The accused was also booked on charge of revealing identity of a minor survivor of molestation

Panaji: 

A deputy sarpanch in Goa was booked today by police on charge of outraging modesty of a woman functionary of the Shiv Sena.

Abhijit Desai, deputy Sarpanch of Neturlim panchayat in South Goa, was booked under section 500 (punishment for defamation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) after he allegedly posted a derogatory post on Facebook, police said.

The Sena leader had filed a complaint with Crime Branch last week accusing Desai of terming her and her husband as "Bunty and Babli", which she claimed refers to a fraud couple as shown in a Bollywood movie of the same name.

A police officer said an FIR was filed against Desai.

"We will soon call the accused for questioning," he said.

Earlier in the day, Desai was booked on charge of revealing identity of a minor survivor of molestation from Goa.

Besides him, a case was already registered against Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Pratima Coutinho under POCSO and Juvenile Justice Act for allegedly disclosing the identity of the girl.
  

