For Manohar Parrikar's Recovery, Prayers In Goa Mosques

Manohar Parrikar is undergoing treatment at AIIMS (File)

Ten Islamic scholars from various mosques in Goa conducted Quran Khawani, a ritualistic reading of the Quran, for quick recovery of ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, an official said on Thursday.

"We had called the maulanas from all over Goa to conduct the Quran Khawani, which invokes the good grace of Allah, at the BJP's South Goa headquarters to pray for the quick recovery of our Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar," BJP's Minority Morcha President Shaikh Jina told IANS.

Mr Jina said that Mr Parrikar, who is currently being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a pancreatic ailment, had resolved several issues related to the Muslim community in Goa.

"He has resolved several outstanding issues related to our community which includes making Goa the embarkation point for Haj travel, building of a Haj House in the education sector," Mr Jina said.

Several public prayers in temples and the central church in the state capital of Panaji were also conducted ever since Mr Parrikar was diagnosed with a pancreatic disease in February.

Since then Mr Parrikar has been admitted to hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and New Delhi's AIIMS. The BJP and its allies are now reportedly contemplating an alternative leader in Goa.