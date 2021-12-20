Election Commission Team To Reach Goa Today, Check Poll Preparations

An Election Commission team will reach Goa this evening to check poll preparations (Representational)

The full bench of the Election Commission comprising the Chief Election Commissioner and two other commissioners will reach Goa this evening to take stock of poll preparedness in the state, sources said.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur are likely to be announced in the first half of January next year.

The poll panel had recently visited Punjab to take stock of poll preparedness.

The Commission, comprising Chief Election Commission Sushil Chandra and Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anoop Chandra Pandey, will interact with state poll machinery and state administration in Goa during their two-day visit, the sources told news agency PTI.



