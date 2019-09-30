College Dropout Behind Nude Party Posters In Goa: Police

The police have arrested the accused. (Representational)

The police in Goa, investigating the circulation of posters advertising a 'nude party', said today that it was scam conceived by a college dropout who was desperate for money.

Superintendent of Polic Pankaj Kumar Singh the accused had planned to swindle money from people wanting to attend the party. He was planning to charge them a pre-event fee.

"He downloaded a few pictures from the internet and edited them using a mobile app. His plan was to create a sensation and cheat his prospective customers. When he started getting a huge number of calls from India and abroad, he got panicky and switched off his phone," he said.

The police said that the accused was a Bachelor of Computer Applications dropout and was involved organizing events and parties in Delhi.

"He had not been getting much work. He then decided to create a demand for his services by floating a poster claiming to organise nude pool parties in Goa," the police said.

