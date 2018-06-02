Can't Provide Security To Everyone, Says Goa BJP's Women Chief The BJP leader said more rape cases are being registered now because more women were coming forward to report such crimes.

Share EMAIL PRINT Sulakshana Sawant said that there is a need to change the mentality of the people (File) Panaji: Commenting on the increasing number of rape cases and the gang rape of a 20-year-old girl by three tourists on a beach in Goa last month, BJP's state women wing President Sulakshana Sawant on Saturday said the government cannot provide security to every individual.



"We need to change the mentality of the people. We cannot provide security to every individual. But an individual can act as a protector of the other," Ms Sawant said.



The rape of a 20-year-old woman at South Goa's Betalbatim beach on May 25 by three tourists has triggered a debate about the safety of women in the coastal state, which attracts more than six lakh tourists every year.



Ms Sawant said more rape cases are being registered now because more women were coming forward to report such crimes.



"Only few rape cases were reported earlier, but now many women are coming forward and reporting cases as they believe something might change it," she said.



Ms Sawant added that the women's wing of the BJP in the state will request the Tourism Department to install CCTVs on beach stretches which are aloof in order to prevent untoward incidents.



"We will tell the Tourism Department to install CCTVs at the beaches which are aloof and prone to crimes. But when something happens, one has to be proactive to act against it," Ms Sawant said.



Commenting on the increasing number of rape cases and the gang rape of a 20-year-old girl by three tourists on a beach in Goa last month, BJP's state women wing President Sulakshana Sawant on Saturday said the government cannot provide security to every individual."We need to change the mentality of the people. We cannot provide security to every individual. But an individual can act as a protector of the other," Ms Sawant said.The rape of a 20-year-old woman at South Goa's Betalbatim beach on May 25 by three tourists has triggered a debate about the safety of women in the coastal state, which attracts more than six lakh tourists every year.Ms Sawant said more rape cases are being registered now because more women were coming forward to report such crimes."Only few rape cases were reported earlier, but now many women are coming forward and reporting cases as they believe something might change it," she said. Ms Sawant added that the women's wing of the BJP in the state will request the Tourism Department to install CCTVs on beach stretches which are aloof in order to prevent untoward incidents."We will tell the Tourism Department to install CCTVs at the beaches which are aloof and prone to crimes. But when something happens, one has to be proactive to act against it," Ms Sawant said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter