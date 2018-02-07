Aam Aadmi Party Slams Goa BJP Over Case Against Arvind Kejriwal

The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Mapusa has issued a notice to Mr Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, on a complaint filed against him for his bribery remarks made during the Goa assembly polls held last year.
The next hearing in the case is due on February 8.
The complaint was lodged by local Election Commission officials with the police in Mapusa town, 9km from Panaji.
Goa AAP convener Elvis Gomes told reporters that election officials had filed the FIR against Mr Kejriwal under pressure from the BJP-led government.
He recalled the Election Commission of India (ECI) had issued directives to its local officials in this regard.
"We (AAP) had filed a petition against the directives before the Delhi High Court, which is still being heard. During a hearing in November last year, the lawyer representing the ECI had submitted that an FIR had already been filed against Mr Kejriwal," Mr Gomes said.
"But when we sought information under the Right To Information Act, we got the reply that none of the police stations has filed the FIR. At least till January no FIR had been filed," he said.
On February 2, when the petition came up for hearing in the high court, AAP submitted the information obtained under the RTI Act, the leader said.
"The lawyer who had claimed that an FIR has been filed against Mr Kejriwal withdrew his statement. The next hearing in the matter will be held on February 26," Mr Gomes said.
Mr Gomes said attempts were being made to derail the development and pro-people programmes undertaken in Delhi by the Arvind Kejriwal government.