4 Cops Suspended After Gangrape Accused Escapes In Goa

The suspended policemen included a Head Constable and three constables. (Representational)

Four police personnel were suspended after an accused, Ishwar Makrana from Indore, who was an accused with two others in a gangrape case filed in May, escaped from custody on Monday, police said.

The suspended policemen, including a Head Constable and three constables, were part of an escort team that was accompanying the accused to a TB hospital in Panaji from Colvale Central Jail where the 24-year-old had been held.

Makrana and two others were arrested for allegedly robbing and gang-raping a 20-year-old Goan girl at the Betalbatim beach in South Goa.

