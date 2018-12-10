4 Cops Suspended After Gangrape Accused Escapes In Goa

The man who escaped was accused for raping a 20-year-old Goan girl at the Betalbatim beach in South Goa.

Goa | | Updated: December 10, 2018 23:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
4 Cops Suspended After Gangrape Accused Escapes In Goa

The suspended policemen included a Head Constable and three constables. (Representational)


Panaji: 

Four police personnel were suspended after an accused, Ishwar Makrana from Indore, who was an accused with two others in a gangrape case filed in May, escaped from custody on Monday, police said.

The suspended policemen, including a Head Constable and three constables, were part of an escort team that was accompanying the accused to a TB hospital in Panaji from Colvale Central Jail where the 24-year-old had been held.

Makrana and two others were arrested for allegedly robbing and gang-raping a 20-year-old Goan girl at the Betalbatim beach in South Goa.



For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh,Rajasthan,Mizoram,Chhattisgarh,Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GoaGangrapeSexual Assault

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election ResultsLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusVijay MallyaGalaxy A8sAssembly Election Result Mizoram Election ResultsTelangana Election ResultsChhattisgarh Election ResultsMP Election ResultsRajasthan Election Results

................................ Advertisement ................................