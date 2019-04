20 Rescued After Boat Develops Leak Near Goa Island

Bat island, an uninhabitated island off Goa's coastline, is popular with tourists. (Representational)

A major accident was averted on Thursday evening after boat operators and lifeguards rescued nearly 20 persons who were sailing in a recreational boat, which started taking in water near Bat island located off the port town of Vasco, officials of a private lifeguard service said.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, after the boat carrying the passengers, most of them tourists, developed a leak due to adverse sea conditions, putting their lives in danger.

"On receiving a call, Drishti (a private lifeguard agency) deployed its lifeguards on jetskis to assist and ensure no harm comes to any passengers. All passengers were transferred to another boat safely and taken back to Sinquerim beach," said a statement issued by Drishti Marine, a private lifeguard agency appointed by the state Tourism Ministry to man Goa's coastal areas.

Bat island, an uninhabitated island off Goa's coastline, is popular with tourists and diving enthusiasts.

"The damaged boat was successfully towed back to Baina for salvage and repairs," the statement said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.