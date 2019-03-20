12 Arrested For Pickpocketing At Manohar Parrikar's Funeral: Cops

The procession started from the state BJP headquarters to Miramar beach with one stopover. (FILE)

Eleven pickpockets and a chain snatcher were arrested in Goa's Panaji over the last 24 hours after several wallets and mobile phones were reported stolen and a chain snatched during the funeral procession of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday, police said.

Senior police officer Sudesh Naik said two gangs of thieves from Karnataka and Maharashtra specialising in pick-pocketing, had arrived in Goa on Monday to steal from people participating in the funeral procession.

The procession started from the state BJP headquarters to Miramar beach with one stopover.

"They had specifically come to Panaji because of the major event in order to commit theft," Mr Naik told reporters in Panaji.

Mr Naik said that 12 accused have been arrested so far, while police were on the look-out for other members of the gang from the two neighbouring states.

The official said that in all 32 complaints of thefts of various articles had been reported to the police on Monday, during and after the funeral procession.

Thousands of people attended the funeral procession, which was organised to bid goodbye to the mortal remains of the four-time Chief Minister.

