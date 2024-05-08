Watch: Delhi Cop Catches Thief Red-Handed As He Tries To Steal Biker's Wallet

Several internet users applauded the constable and his swiftness in nabbing the thief

A video has captured how a Delhi police constable caught a pickpocket red-handed while he was trying to steal a biker's wallet. The incident, captured on camera, shows a young boy attempting to steal the biker's wallet under the pretext of helping him start his vehicle. As soon as he made his move, Constable Sachin of Sadar police station came running and apprehended him in the act.

The official X handle of Delhi police shared the video on May 8. ''While on patrolling duty in Police Station Sadar Bazaar area, Constable Sachin suspected a cognizable offence and ran and caught the person and arrested him,'' the caption read. The date and location of the incident is not known.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 1,60,000 views, 2000 likes and hundreds of comments. Several internet users applauded the constable and his swiftness and attentiveness in nabbing the thief. Many also stressed the need for alert policemen to prevent crimes from happening in the city.

One user wrote, ''Good Job,'' while another commented, ''Congratulations to Delhi police and constable Sachin for bravery.''

''Salute Delhi police,'' a third user said. A fourth added, ''Great work by Delhi police , congratulations.''

A fifth stated, ''The police have caught him with great alertness, he deserves a Like.'' Yet another wrote, ''Delhi needs such policemen, not fake recruits who run away after seeing a crime.''

However, some also raised a few doubts about the video. One person said, ''How come the camera was focused on the alleged perpetrator even before he was apprehended?''