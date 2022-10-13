Video: Man Shopping With Girlfriend On Karwa Chauth Caught By Wife, Beaten Up

The wife has also lodged a complaint against the husband.

In what seems like a scene straight out of a Bollywood movie, a woman today beat her husband in a busy Ghaziabad market. The cause: He was caught shopping with his girlfriend, on Karwa Chauth.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The wife, along with some of her friends, grabs her husband by the collar and beats him up. A large crowd gathered at the spot.

When the man's girlfriend tries to come to his rescue, she gets thrashed too.

The shopkeeper, where the incident took place, can be heard shouting 'baahar, baahar', asking them to take the matter outside the shop.

The wife has also lodged a complaint against the husband. Police are investigating the matter.

According to reports, the wife was staying with her parents after a fight with her husband. She had come with her mother to shop on Karwa Chauth. That is when she spotted her husband with another woman.

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival, which is celebrated mostly in northern and western parts of the country. On this day, married women observe a fast and pray for the long life of their husbands. Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha or dark fortnight in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik.