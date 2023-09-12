UP Man Arrested After 2 Groups Clash Over Money Transaction

A case has been registered, and further investigation into the matter is underway, stated the ACP.

A person was arrested after a dispute took place between two groups over a money transaction in the Ghaziabad district, a police official said.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Swatantra Singh, the arrested person has been identified as Afzal.

"Police received information at Khoda police station that a dispute had taken place between two people over an issue under the Khoda Village PS limits," said the ACP.

Subsequently, the police reached the spot and it was discovered that the quarrel between the two people had escalated over a money transaction, he added.

"Afzal had lent money to a person identified as Dilawar, after which an argument broke out between both persons. After the quarrel escalated, more people from both sides joined sides and started fighting at each other," said the ACP.

He further said that during the fight, some people from Afzal's side pelted stones at a car from Dilawar's side and broke the glass of the vehicle.

Shortly after, the police reached the spot and arrested Afzal in the matter. A case has been registered, and further investigation into the matter is underway, stated the ACP.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier, a week ago, two miscreants were injured in an encounter that broke out with the police forces in the Tila Mod area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Shalimar Garden Police Station ACP Suryabali Maurya said, "Police checking was underway at the Loni Bhopura road by the station house officer (SHO) of Tila Mod. Two people on a scooter were asked by the police officers to stop. They didn't stop and instead fled. The SHO Tila Mod then informed the police forces ahead.”

“The two were trying to escape. When surrounded by the police team, they started firing at the forces and got injured by the police's retaliatory firing,” the ACP added.

The miscreants have been identified as Furkan and Jitin, both residents of Delhi.

Police recovered 2 pistols, a stolen scooter and Rs 10,000 in cash from their possession, ACP Suryabali Maurya said.

