UP Cop Killed After Speeding truck Hits His Bike

The body has been sent for a postmortem examination, said police (Representational)

A police sub-inspector was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck near here, officials said on Tuesday.

SI Ravinder Singh Baliyan was in-charge of a police outpost near ITS Institute in Muradnagar on the Delhi-Meerut Highway, they said.

He was on his way to the district court for official work when the accident occurred killing him on the spot, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said the driver of the truck managed to flee but his helper was arrested and the vehicle seized.

"The body has been sent for a postmortem examination," Vivek Yadav said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)