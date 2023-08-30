UP Businessman Robbed Off Rs 26 Lakh, 6 Arrested: Police

Police further said that the six accused have a criminal history.

Six accused have been arrested for robbing a businessman of Rs 23 lakh at gunpoint in the Ghaziabad district's Vijaynagar area over a week ago, police said.

According to Ghaziabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nipun Aggarwal, the robbery took place on August 21, when the businessman was on his way from Delhi's Ghazipur market to Dasna in Ghaziabad.

The DCP said that one of the accused in the robbery was aware that the Ghazipur market in Delhi witnessed frequent transactions in cash.

Hence, the accused along with his other five accomplices hatched a plan to make some quick money, the DCP said.

"On August 21, the accused spotted the businessman arriving from Delhi's Ghazipur market and therefore followed him on their bikes and a car. The men in the car clicked a picture of the businessman's scooter and forwarded it to the bikers waiting ahead," said the DCP.

The bikers then started chasing the businessman's scooter. As soon as the businessman reached Vijayanagar police station area, the 6 accused looted his scooter at gun point," he added.

Thereafter, the accused robbed the money kept in the scooter of the businessman and fled from the scene after leaving the scooter at some distance.

The Ghaziabad Crime Branch team on Tuesday arrested the six accused and recovered 20 lakh 50 thousand rupees. Illegal pistols and a scooter have also been recovered, said police.

Police further said that the six accused have a criminal history and have been involved in many loot incidents.

All six accused are residents of Meerut and Noida. However, two accused are on the run, and a team has been set up to nab them, added police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

