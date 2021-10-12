Supreme Court Hears Plea To Vaccinate Inmates Of Ghaziabad Shelter Home

The Supreme Court said it had no occasion to verify the correctness of the petitioner's grievance (File)

The Supreme Court has asked a charitable trust to approach the District Magistrate with its plea seeking directions for the vaccination of 13 inmates of a shelter home at Loni in Ghaziabad district, many of whom do not possess Aadhaar cards. The plea was filed by Ek Ehsaas Foundation.

A bench of Justices of India DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna asked the Collector to scrutinise the grievance of the petitioners and, if it is found to be genuine, to ensure that necessary steps are taken for vaccinating the inmates without them being required to travel.

At the outset, the Supreme Court made it clear that it was not inclined to issue notice at this stage as there is no material in regard to the veracity or authenticity of the information which has been provided in the writ petition.

"However, having regard to the nature of the grievance, the ends of justice would be served by permitting the petitioners to move the Collector and District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, together with a certified copy of this order," the bench said.

The Supreme Court, in its October 8 order, said it had no occasion to verify the correctness of the grievance or to comment on any of the factual aspects which have been adverted to in the petition, including the legal status of the home.

The petitioner stated it is a registered charitable trust and among its objects, it maintains a home for orphans, destitute widows, abandoned and aged persons in Ghaziabad.

The petitioner provides shelter to 13 inmates, some of them suffering dementia, some in wheelchairs, and others suffering from old age ailments.

The trust told the bench that some of the inmates are stated to have Aadhaar cards and some were found abandoned in the street.