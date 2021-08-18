Rs 45 Lakh Looted From Rice Trader At Gunpoint In Ghaziabad: Police

The traders were hit with pistol butts by four people at their office. (Representational)

Four persons decamped with a bagful of cash worth Rs 45 lakh belonging to a rice trader from Chennai and his associate after threatening them at gunpoint at Devika Towers in Raj Nagar district centre on Tuesday, the police said.

Anand, the rice trader, was called by his acquaintance Deepak, a resident of Gurgaon in Haryana, on the pretext of providing him rice in bulk at throwaway prices.

Both the traders brought cash worth Rs 45 lakh and Rs 55 lakh in two separate bags.

When they reached the office in Ghaziabad, four persons entered the office, threatened them at gunpoint and then hit the duo with pistol butts before running away with the bag containing Rs 45 lakh.

The second bag was hidden beneath a table and the miscreants did not see it, Anand told the police.

Police have detained four suspects for interrogation. CCTV footage has been obtained and a probe is underway, senior police official Anshu Jain said.