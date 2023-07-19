On Camera, Car Runs Over Man Sitting On Road Near Delhi

The police were able to identify the vehicle's driver from the car's number plate.

A gruesome incident was caught on camera near Delhi, in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, when a man was fatally run over by a vehicle. The disturbing incident was captured on video by someone recording another video for social media and has since been shared widely.

The video, which is said to have been taken last night, shows a man lying in the middle of the road when a car approaches and proceeds to run him over. The car tramples the man and drags him along the road for a little bit.

The car had a BJP flag on it and the words "MLA representative", indicating the political affiliations of the owner.

The video was filmed by a passing car driver, who happened to witness the entire incident. The footage quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting immediate action from the local police.

The police were able to identify the vehicle's driver from the car's licence plate. The authorities have since arrested Saurav Sharma, accused of driving the car, and also seized the vehicle involved in the incident.

The identity of the victim remains unknown at this point, and his body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Senior police officer Abhishek Srivastava of Kavi Nagar Ghaziabad said, "We have seen the video that has gone viral on social media. A case is filed. The victim has not yet been identified. We have arrested the driver and seized the vehicle."



