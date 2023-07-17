NDTV Special Report: In UP Factory Hub Near Delhi, Big Losses This Monsoon

Many workers, seen wading through the water, said they were not sure when work will resume

Massive losses, flooded basements and workers uncertain about their future -- this monsoon has dealt a brutal blow to Tronica City, an industrial hub in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad that's home to nearly 4,000 factories.

Days after water from a swollen Yamuna entered the industrial township, NDTV found waterlogging in most alleys leading to the factories, with no clarity on when it will drain out.

Many of the workers, seen wading through the water with their pants rolled up to the knees, said they were not sure when work will resume. They added that there was no power supply in the area either.

"There is about 4-feet water inside the factories. All motors were wet," said one of the factory workers.

Another said the buildings' basements have water up to 15 feet high. "Water has started clearing from the galleries, but the basements are still flooded.

NDTV spoke to Arun Jain, coordinator with the local industrialists' welfare Association. "The drains are blocked. We have been writing to the administration about drainage issues for 20 years now, but nothing has been done. There is no support to the industry here. It is not clear how much time will be needed to get things back on track," he said, adding that the losses across the industrial hub run into crores.

In some areas, factory workers had placed sacks at the gates to block the entry of water, but failed to stop the gushing waters.

Developed by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation in the 1990s, Tronica City is about 2.5 km from the Delhi border and is located towards the northeastern part of the national capital. The area was planned as an integrated township with both residential and industrial sectors.

But the record rainfall in north India this time forced Haryana to release a massive amount of water into Yamuna, leading to flooding in Delhi and nearby areas. Water level is the river continues to be over the danger mark.