Nigerian National Arrested In Ghaziabad For Online Theft Of Rs 50 Lakh

The police arrested the Nigerian national using his call details (Representational)

In a joint operation, Sahibabad police and cyber-crime cell arrested a man from Nigeria from Ghaziabad's Rajendra Nagar area on Tuesday over charges of online fraud, police said.

The arrested was identified as Friday, son of Ogboo, a native of Lagos in Nigeria. At present, Friday was living in a rented home in Tilak Nagar, New Delhi.

The police arrested Friday using his call details.

City SP Shlok Kumar said Sahibabad police had received a complaint from one Dinesh Kumar that a Nigerian national had defrauded him of Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of helping him establish a gold business.

Mr Kumar had transferred the sum into the account of Friday through net banking. However, when Mr Kumar called him, there was no reply. Following which, Mr Kumar lodged a complaint.

Police have recovered three laptops and three mobile phones which were used for the crime.

After a brief period away from India, Friday returned to the country by changing his name and passport. He contacted unsuspecting persons through social networking site Facebook and internet-based messaging service WhatsApp.

He lured them on the pretext of business opportunities. He confessed to have swindled a total of Rs 50 lakh from his victims, police said.

He has been sent to jail and charged under appropriate sections of IPC and IT Act, the officer added.