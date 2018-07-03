Men On Bike Shot Dead Man After Altercation On Road

The incident took place last night around 11.30 pm near Koyal Enclave on the Bhopura Loni road, Deputy Superintendent of police Rakesh Mishra said.

Ghaziabad | | Updated: July 03, 2018 04:48 IST
A case was registered against the unidentified bike-borne men (Representational)

Ghaziabad: 

In a case of road rage, one person was killed and another sustained bullet injuries when two bike-borne men opened fire at them, police said today.

Two of the three people travelling in a car sustained bullet injures during the attack, Mr Mishra said, adding that they were identified as Jitendra (35), Gyanendra (38) and Lalit Pradhan.

They were rushed to the GTB hospital in Shahdara, where Mr Jitendra was declared brought dead while Mr Gyanendra was stated to be in a critical condition.

He was later shifted to a private hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

A case was registered against the unidentified bike-borne men under relevant sections of the IPC.

