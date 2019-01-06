Man Set On Fire In Ghaziabad, Allegedly After Fight Over Mobile Phone

Police have registered a complaint against the man's friends and his aides. (Representational)

A 23-year-old man was allegedly set on fire by his friend in Ghaziabad, following a fight over a mobile phone, police said on Saturday.

The man took his friend's mobile phone on Friday night and assured him that he will get it repaired. But the two entered into a heated argument over it, Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said.

On Saturday morning his friend and along two others called him out from his house. They took petrol from their bike, poured it all over him and set him on fire, he said.

The man was rushed to a hospital and his condition is critical.

Police have registered a complaint against the man's friends and his aides.