Man Lynched To Death Near Delhi For Raping 8-Year-Old Girl: Police Jitendra, a scrap dealer, had taken the girl to a religious function and after the ceremony, instead of dropping her home, raped her in his shanty.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT The girls's family, locals tied the man with a rope, thrashed him brutally before dumping him on the road Ghaziabad: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a family acquaintance, who had accompanied her to a religious function, following which the man was beaten to death by her family and locals at the Chaman Vihar colony of Tronica city in Ghaziabad, the police said.



The incident happened on Friday night when Jitendra, a scrap dealer, had taken the girl to a religious function ("Mata Ka Jagaran").



"But instead of dropping her back home, he took her to his shanty and raped her," Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said, adding, the incident occurred around mid-night.



Jitendra also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, he said.



But she narrated her ordeal to her family members following which her brother and some locals went to Jitendra's place and caught him, the officer said.



They tied the man using a rope and thrashed him brutally before dumping him on the road nearby, Krishna said.



The girl's father informed the police about the alleged rape at around 1 am. After preliminary inquiry, the police found out that the accused was beaten black and blue and rushed him to a nearby health centre where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, the officer added.



The girl has been sent for a medical examination and treatment, the officer said.



The senior police officer said four people have been booked for beating the accused to death and two of them have been arrested. Two others would be caught soon, he said.





An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a family acquaintance, who had accompanied her to a religious function, following which the man was beaten to death by her family and locals at the Chaman Vihar colony of Tronica city in Ghaziabad, the police said.The incident happened on Friday night when Jitendra, a scrap dealer, had taken the girl to a religious function ("Mata Ka Jagaran")."But instead of dropping her back home, he took her to his shanty and raped her," Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said, adding, the incident occurred around mid-night.Jitendra also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, he said.But she narrated her ordeal to her family members following which her brother and some locals went to Jitendra's place and caught him, the officer said.They tied the man using a rope and thrashed him brutally before dumping him on the road nearby, Krishna said.The girl's father informed the police about the alleged rape at around 1 am. After preliminary inquiry, the police found out that the accused was beaten black and blue and rushed him to a nearby health centre where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, the officer added. The girl has been sent for a medical examination and treatment, the officer said.The senior police officer said four people have been booked for beating the accused to death and two of them have been arrested. Two others would be caught soon, he said.