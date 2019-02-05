Man Gets 10-Year Jail For Raping Minor In Ghaziabad

Special government council (POCSO) Ranvir singh Dagar said that on January 1, 2015, Rahul, a Tronica city resident, raped the four-year-old "daughter of a man who had provided them a room to stay on humanitarian grounds as their house was under construction".

Ghaziabad | | Updated: February 05, 2019 22:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Gets 10-Year Jail For Raping Minor In Ghaziabad

The man was sent to jail under sections of rape and the (POSCO) Act.


Ghaziabad: 

The Ghaziabad district court Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl in 2015.

Special judge (POCSO) and additional session's judge 8th Vandana Singh also slapped a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict.

Special government council (POCSO) Ranvir singh Dagar said that on January 1, 2015, Rahul, a Tronica city resident, raped the four-year-old "daughter of a man who had provided them a room to stay on humanitarian grounds as their house was under construction".

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's father, Rahul raped her on the terrace of the house.

The girl had suffered genital injuries and was admitted to hospital. Rahul's blood-stained shirt was recovered from the spot.

He was sent to jail under sections of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Minor Rape GhaziabadGhaziabad Rape

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mamta BanerjeeMamta Banerjee DharnaMughal GardenYogi AdityanathPriyanka GandhiArun JaitleyVijay MallyaLive TVBinny BansalHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekPV SindhuGalaxy M20Flipkart

................................ Advertisement ................................