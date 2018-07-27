Girl Dies As Roof Collapses On Her Due To Heavy Rains In Ghaziabad

The 8-year-old girl, identified as Anjali, died as the roof of a house in Shaheed Nagar colony collapsed on her due to the heavy rains.

Ghaziabad | | Updated: July 27, 2018 00:10 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Girl Dies As Roof Collapses On Her Due To Heavy Rains In Ghaziabad

A road caved in due to the heavy rains in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: 

A girl died on Thursday in Ghaziabad as a roof of a dilapidated house came down on her amid incessant rain.

The 8-year-old girl, identified as Anjali, died as the roof of a house in Shaheed Nagar colony collapsed on her due to the heavy rains.

A road near Vartalok society in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara colony also caved in but no casualty or property damage was reported, police said.

As a precautionary measure, owners of 80 flats in two societies in the vicinity of the road have been asked to vacate, they said.

SP (City) Akash Tomar said that in sector 4 of Vasundhara, a plot of around 4,000 metres was allotted to a builder four years ago for the construction of a group housing society and the basement was dug up. After few months, the construction was closed down due to nonpayment of bank loan and the matter is now sub-judice.

The deep excavated pit which was left for basement filled with rain water. The percolated beneath the road and a stretch of 30x40 feet caved in.

The administrative officials reached the spot and asked the residents of Vartalok and Pragya Kunj to vacate 64 and 16 flats of two towers of both the societies, respectively.

Rescue work is underway and JCB machines have been pressed into service to repair the damaged road, District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ghaziabad road cave-inGhaziabad rains

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusHonor 9NVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoBurning Belly FatFood with more proteinHigh Protein FoodKeto DietDrinking Lemon Water

................................ Advertisement ................................