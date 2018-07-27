Girl Dies As Roof Collapses On Her Due To Heavy Rains In Ghaziabad

A road caved in due to the heavy rains in Ghaziabad

A girl died on Thursday in Ghaziabad as a roof of a dilapidated house came down on her amid incessant rain.

The 8-year-old girl, identified as Anjali, died as the roof of a house in Shaheed Nagar colony collapsed on her due to the heavy rains.

A road near Vartalok society in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara colony also caved in but no casualty or property damage was reported, police said.

As a precautionary measure, owners of 80 flats in two societies in the vicinity of the road have been asked to vacate, they said.

SP (City) Akash Tomar said that in sector 4 of Vasundhara, a plot of around 4,000 metres was allotted to a builder four years ago for the construction of a group housing society and the basement was dug up. After few months, the construction was closed down due to nonpayment of bank loan and the matter is now sub-judice.

The deep excavated pit which was left for basement filled with rain water. The percolated beneath the road and a stretch of 30x40 feet caved in.

The administrative officials reached the spot and asked the residents of Vartalok and Pragya Kunj to vacate 64 and 16 flats of two towers of both the societies, respectively.

Rescue work is underway and JCB machines have been pressed into service to repair the damaged road, District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari said.