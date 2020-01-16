Ghaziabad Man Had Affair With Sister-In-Law. So He Planned To Kill Wife: Cops

The man had also tried to poison his wife. (Representational)

A man has been arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly staging a robbery to kill his pregnant wife as he was having an extra-marital affair with his sister-in-law, the police on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the intervening January 11 and 12. Police said that the man had planned the robbery to kill his wife due to relations with his sister-in-law. The man even admitted to the plot.

"I had an extra-marital affair my wife's sister due to which I planned to kill her," he reportedly told police. He also told the cops that he wanted to keep his sister-in-law with him on the pretext of looking after his kids." The man staged a hostage situation to get his wife killed.

He confessed that he paid two quacks to poison his wife but they failed. Later, they introduced him to a criminal who strangled his wife.

During investigation, police monitored extensively monitored CCTV footage. They said the man had hired three people to kill his wife.