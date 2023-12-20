Ghaziabad Man Beheads Wife With Sword Over Delay In Morning Tea

Dharamveer was enraged over Sundari saying the tea will take time, suggest reports.

A 52-year-old man on Tuesday allegedly used a sword to behead his wife over a delay in bringing him his morning tea. The incident was reported from the Bhojpur village in Ghaziabad, near Delhi.

Dharamveer has been taken into the custody for killing Sundari, 50, over what the police described as an argument between them over making tea.

The accused was enraged over Sundari saying the tea will take time and this led to a quarrel between them, suggest reports, adding that their four children were asleep in another room during the incident.

Hearing her screams, the villagers rushed to their house and found the victim lying dead in a pool of blood. The local police was then informed who have sent the body for post-mortem, said the cops.

"Dharamveer and Sundari had a fight over making tea. He then took out a sharp weapon and attacked her on the neck from behind, which led to her immediate death," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gyan Prakash Rai.

A case has been registered and the accused taken into custody, he added.