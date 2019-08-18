Ghaziabad Man Arrested For Killing 7-Year-Old Niece: Police

Police said during interrogation, Saleem confessed to killing his niece Laiba

The Khoda police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his seven-year-old niece on Eid al-Adha, said an official here on Sunday.

He allegedly stuffed her body in a gunny bag and concealed it behind the bushes near a temple in Indira Puram, DSP Anshu Jain said.

The incident had allegedly taken place in Bharat Nagar in Khoda area.

Mehtab, the maternal uncle of abducted girl Laiba had lodged a report at the Khoda police station on August 13.

The body of the girl was found near Sai Temple at Indira Puram on Saturday.

Police arrested her real uncle Saleem on Sunday.

Police said during interrogation, Saleem confessed to killing Laiba.

He had asked her to deliver a piece of meat at his residence.

"Instead of delivering the meat at my residence, Laiba gave it to her mother, who cooked it and the whole family ate it. When I came to know about it, I reached at the roof of the building where Laiba was playing with children. In rage, I slapped her, who fell unconscious and died on the spot," Saleem reportedly told police.

Scared of police action, Saleem immediately stuffed the girl's body in a gunny beg and threw it on the roadside.

A case has been lodged against Saleem under relevant sections of the IPC, the DSP added.

