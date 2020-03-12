Ghaziabad Man Arrested For Hoax Call About Train Derailment: Police

The accused's location was traced was arrested this morning, police said (Representational)

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making a hoax call to Lucknow police control room about a train derailment, police said.

Around 4:30 pm on March 10, the man, identified as Hritik, informed Lucknow police control room that 12 coaches of a train had derailed near Duhai Halt on the Meerut-Delhi route, saying railway property had been damaged in the accident and there were many casualties, senior police officer Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

Local police personnel and seven police response vehicles (PRVs) were rushed to the spot. However, after reaching there, they found that there had been no such accident, he said.

When police tried to contact Hritik, his phone was switched off. His location was traced and he was arrested this morning under the IT Act, he added.

Police said Hritik told cops that he was drunk when he made the call. He said he did it to have fun and create a problem for police.