Ghaziabad Maid Wanted Revenge Against Employers. She Urinated In Their Food

A shocking incident has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad where a maid was arrested for allegedly mixing urine into dough meant for making rotis, police said. The accused, Reena (32), had been working for a local businessman's family in a residential society for eight years.

The incident came to light after Rupam Gautam, wife of real estate businessman Nitin Gautam, grew concerned when several family members began experiencing liver issues. Suspecting Reena's role in it, the family installed a hidden camera in the kitchen. The video footage, captured on Nitin Gautam's mobile phone, allegedly shows Reena mixing urine with the flour used for rotis.

Based on the video evidence, the family lodged a complaint, leading to Reena's arrest. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wave City, Lipi Nagaich, "During interrogation, the maid initially denied the allegations. However, upon being confronted with the video, she confessed to her actions. The maid claimed she was motivated by revenge after being frequently scolded by her employer for minor mistakes,"

Reena has been charged under Section 272 of the Indian Penal Code for adulteration of food or drink, which could potentially spread diseases hazardous to life.