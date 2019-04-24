Ex-Techie, Who Confessed Killing Wife, Children On WhatsApp, Arrested

Sumit Kumar killed his three children and wife on Sunday.

A software engineer, who had gone missing from Ghaziabad, after killing his wife and three young children on Sunday, has been arrested from Karnataka, police said.

Sumit Kumar, the accused, allegedly stabbed his 32-year-old wife and three children at around 3 am on Sunday at their home in Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, about 40 km from Delhi, after giving them sedative-laced drinks, the police said. While the eldest child was five, the younger children were four-year-old twins.

The police were on a lookout for Sumit Kumar after he left a video on a family WhatsApp group on Sunday evening to confess his crime. He later called up his brother-in-law and said he would kill himself.

Sumit was a drug-addict and lost his job at an IT combany in Bengaluru in January this year; he may have been prompted to take the extreme step due to financial problems, according to police. He got married in 2011.

Three teams were formed to arrest Sumit. He was arrested from Karanataka with the help of the Udupi police.

The bodies were found 22 hours after the incident and sent for postmortem.

(With inputs from PTI)

