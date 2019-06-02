Gang Of Five Robbers Arrested With 300 Cement Bags In Ghaziabad

Two country-made pistols and three live cartridges were also seized (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh's Murad Nagar Police have arrested a gang of five robbers from the bypass road in Surana village, the police said today.

Muntrim, Someen, Kaley, Nabi and Amir, all natives of Baghpat district, were arrested on Saturday night from the bypass road, which connects Murad Nagar with Baghpat, and 300 bags of stolen cement were recovered from them, they added.

Two country-made pistols and three live cartridges were also seized from their possession, they said.

Senior police official Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said truck driver Ratan Singh Yadav, of Hathras district, was found dead on Friday.

The accused looted Yadav's canter truck, which was ferrying a cement consignment from Bulandshahar to Noida, on the intervening night of May 30 and 31, he said.

The accused allegedly shot dead Yadav and dumped his body near the Delhi-Meerut road in Duhai village, which is under Murad Nagar Police Station limits, the SP said.

The accused confessed to the crime, and said they used to sell stolen iron bars and cement in Baghpat and Meerut districts, the officer added.

