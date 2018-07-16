5 Criminals, Including Gansgster Vicky Tyagi's Son Arrested In Ghaziabad

The police has caught five most wanted criminals in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad today (Representational)

Five wanted criminals, including the son of gansgster Vicky Tyagi who was shot dead in 2015, have been arrested in Ghaziabad, the police said today. They were caught with sophisticated weapons.



The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Meerut zone, Prashant Kumar said that acting on a tip-off, police personnel cordoned the Rajnagar extension area on Saturday night and intercepted a car carrying the five wanted criminals, who surrendered without any resistance.



The arrested criminals have been identified as Amar Singh (24) a sharpshooter and the second in command of Sunder Bhati gang, Dharmendra, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, Vicky Tyagi's son Arpit, Kuldeep and Anuj, the police officer said, adding Amar was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him.



