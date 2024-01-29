On Camera, Pack Of Stray Dogs Attack Child In Ghaziabad Apartment Complex

Such incidents involving stray dogs are being reported more often now

In yet another incident of the dog menace, a pack of stray dogs attacked a child in an apartment complex in Ghaziabad while he was playing outside in the compound area.

The video was recorded by a security camera installed in the apartment in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension.

The video shows the dogs attacking and dragging the child who lies helplessly on the ground. The child was rescued after a man standing nearby came and released him from the dogs' clutches.

This is the fourth such incident when a child was attacked by dogs in the Delhi-NCR region this month.

Last week, a two-year-old child was attacked by dogs in Delhi. On. January 9, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by a neighbour's American Bully dog in Delhi's Rohini.

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl also received three fractures and multiple stitches on her body in an alleged dog attack in north Delhi's Burari on January 2. The girl and her grandfather were out for a walk when the dog allegedly attacked the child.

Such incidents involving stray dogs are being reported more often now, with videos causing alarm and leading to many housing complexes discouraging residents from feeding them inside the premises.

Videos of several horrific attacks by pet dogs have also surfaced on social media, with concerned people calling for stricter guidelines to prevent such incidents.