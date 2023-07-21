Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail 'Priority Section' To Start In Weeks. Details Here

The 17-km Sahibabad-Duhai Depot 'priority section' of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS to start soon

The 17-km Sahibabad-Duhai Depot 'priority section' of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail or RRTS project will be commissioned within a few weeks, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) Director Vinay Kumar Singh said today.

This is a significant breakthrough in terms of high-quality transit services in the country, the official said while addressing a workshop here on transit oriented development.

"We are very close to a transformational transit project very soon. The 17-km priority section of the RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) project will be commissioned within a few weeks," Mr Singh said.

"This is a significant breakthrough in terms of high-quality transit services in the country. This is the first time we will be having fast inter-city commuter trains running across the National Capital Region," the director said.

The semi-high-speed regional rail service named 'RAPIDX' by the NCRTC, is a joint venture company of the Centre with the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The NCRTC aims to commission the entire 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut stretch for the public by 2025.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)