Cop From UP's Adhyatmik Nagar Accused Of Harassing Woman, Thrashing Man

Ghaziabad SP Pawan Kumar has suspended Gautam and ordered a departmental inquiry. (Representational)

A sub-inspector here has been suspended for allegedly beating up a cleaner, who stopped him from "harassing" a woman, police said today.

The accused officer, Jitendra Gautam, was posted as in-charge of Adhyatmik Nagar outpost that falls under the jurisdiction of Masuri police station, they said.

An FIR was registered against him and his associates Kuldeep, Shakeel, Taj Mohammad and Gulpham under Sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Pawan Kumar has suspended Gautam and ordered a departmental inquiry against him.

Imran, the complainant, told police that Gautam gave him money to arrange alcohol and food for a Diwali party on Thursday and asked him deliver them at an apartment in a society near Dasna at National Highway 9. He had called two women dancers to the party.

Imran has said in the complaint that when he went to deliver the items, he found one of the dancers in the hall. The dancer was "perturbed" and told him that the sub-inspector tried to molest her, the complainant has said.

When he went inside, he found Gautam trying to molest the other dancer, Imran has said. "When I opposed him, he thrashed me and threatened to kill me. When I tried to escape, his associates caught me inside the society and beat me," Imran has alleged.

After a report submitted by ASP Akash Patel Friday night, action was initiated against the sub-inspector. Gautam was produced before the court. On Sunday, he was suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against him. Police are trying to trace the women to record their statements.

