Caught On Camera: Teenager Driving Car Hits Cyclist In Ghaziabad, Drags Traffic Cop For 2 Kms On Bonnet

The incident was caught on CCTV installed in the area.

The Ghaziabad Police have arrested a car driver for allegedly hitting a cyclist and a traffic constable. The incident took place on Tuesday when 17-year-old was driving the car along with his friends in the Sihani Gate area of Ghaziabad.

The teenager first hit a cyclist and then a traffic cop who tried to stop him, dragging the constable on the bonnet of the car for two kilometres before the vehicle finally stopped. A clip of the incident was recorded in CCTV installed in the area.

"Yesterday (July 12) evening a car driver hit a cyclist. When he tried to stop him, he also hit the traffic constable. On seeing the incident some people stopped the car and caught the driver of the car," news agency ANI quoted Circle Officer (Ghaziabad), Alok Dubey, as saying.

Some people started chasing the car after spotting the traffic constable on its bonnet and managed to catch it near Yashoda Hospital. They surrounded it and forced the driver to stop the vehicle near Yashoda Hospital.

However, the two friends of the boy managed to escape from the spot along with the car, which was later seized by the police. The 17-year-old, a student of Class 11 of a private school, was also arrested.

"Efforts are on to arrest the other two persons who were in the car at the time of the incident," said Mr Dubey.

The three accused have been booked under sections 269 (rash driving), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).