Armed With Pepper Spray, 'Thak Thak' Gang Robs Management Institute Official Of Rs 3 Lakh

The chairman of a business management institute here was robbed of a briefcase containing Rs 3 lakh in cash and documents by a gang of two robbers in Raj Nagar here, police said today.Anil Gupta, the chairman of an institute of HRIT Group, was going to Delhi in his car yesterday evening when the robbers riding a motorcycle targeted him.Police said the robbers were members of a 'Thak Thak' gang which operated in Delhi and NCR.The gang members usually knock on car windows to divert the attention of the occupants and then steal valuables.Mr Gupta told police that when he reached near the intersection of Advanced Level Telecom Training Center and took turn towards Raj Nagar extension, the two men on bike knocked on his car windowpanes and drew his attention to the bonnet.After Mr Gupta's driver parked the car on the roadside and came out to check the bonnet, the gang members emptied a can of pepper spray inside the car, forcing Mr Gupta to come out too.The duo then fled with his briefcase.In a complaint with police, Mr Gupta said the briefcase contained important documents of the institute, Rs 3 lakh in cash and a cheque book.Sihani Gate police station SHO Vinod Pandey said a case was registered and that the duo would be arrested soon.